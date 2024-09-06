AD
Entertainment News

Marlon Wayans says Harvey Weinstein’s imprisonment was “God’s revenge” after ‘Scary Movie’ deals

todaySeptember 6, 2024

Background
In a chat on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Marlon Wayans went off on Harvey Weinstein and his “evil, ugly brother Bob,” who were producers on the Wayans family’s Scary Movie franchise via their Miramax company.

Further, he suggested to host Shannon Sharpe that Weinstein’s downfall — and eventual imprisonment on sex charges — was “God’s revenge.”

The horror spoof franchise started with 2000’s original Scary Movie, for which they were given a “crappy deal” by the company. 

“We opened at $42 million,” noting it was the biggest opening for “any” comedy at the time, not just “for a Black director,” which is how it was spun. 

He said his director brother Keenan Ivory Wayans said, “No, no, no, don’t you try to marginalize me … with that label … there’s no such a thing as ‘Black success,’ just success.”

After the “huge” first film, “We got a good deal for the second one,” but then “Miramax did what they did.” 

What the studio did was “stole” the franchise from the Wayans family, he says.

“I always say they didn’t just rape and molest women, they raped n***** too and molested us with them deals,” Marlon said. “They were terrible people.”

“They took it from us,” he insisted, and they paid for it at the box office. “You can’t do Wayans s*** without the Wayans. You can try, but … [what] we do is special. We have 200 years of comedy between me, Shawn and Keenan. Damon, Kim. We have a lot of years of excellence of what we do.”

Ultimately, Marlon adds, “God comes for you. All the toxic things you did to me and my family, you took the franchise from us. Vengeance is mine.”

“Sometimes you ain’t gotta do nothing because God’s gonna do it all — God’s revenge,” Marlon says.

