Music News

Maroon 5 celebrates their second single, “This Love,” hitting 1 billion streams

todayMarch 6, 2024

It only took Maroon 5‘s song “This Love” 20 years to hit a major Spotify milestone.

On Instagram, the band celebrated the 2004 single racking up 1 billion Spotify streams with a video montage celebrating the track’s origins. The montage shows handwritten lyrics, production notes and video showing a very young James Valentine, Maroon 5’s guitarist, recalling how he woke up one day to hear their keyboardist Jesse Carmichael playing the riff that would become “This Love.”

We also see Jesse in the studio recording his part of the song, young Adam Levine in the booth laying down his vocals and then a snippet of the finished track. “Look at THIS LOVE!” reads the caption.

“This Love” was Maroon 5’s second single, from their 2002 album, Songs About Jane. Inspired by Levine’s breakup with his girlfriend, it was the band’s first top 10 hit. The video won them an MTV VMA for Best New Artist. A live version of the song went on to win them the Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals at the 2006 Grammy Awards.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

