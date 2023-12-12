AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers and more to perform on Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’s New Year’s Eve special

todayDecember 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Mathieu Bitton

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will be welcoming some big names to their annual New Year’s Eve countdown show on CNN this year.

Maroon 5Jonas Brothers, Enrique IglesiasRod Stewart and Flo Rida will perform on New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, as will country stars Miranda Lambert and Darius Rucker. It’s not clear if these musical performances will be live or pre-taped.

The show will also feature live interviews with celebrities like Jeremy RennerNeil Patrick Harris and SNL star Bowen Yang. In a statement, Cohen said, “Spending new years with my dear friend Anderson is my idea of a great time, and a happy tradition that I look forward to all year long.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%