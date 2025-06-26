AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Maroon 5 teases ‘new frontwoman’

todayJune 26, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Hugh Lippe

It appears as though Adam Levine may be giving up the spotlight — temporarily.

On Instagram Wednesday, he wrote, “Maroon 5 has a new front WOMAN…,” and revealed that the video for their new song “All Night” would be arriving at midnight Friday.

The post features clips of Adam playing the saxophone on the set of the video as the rest of the band members play in the background. The person with the microphone, however, is a brunette woman in a skintight red dress, red heels and a red hat. Since the woman’s face is obscured, you can’t tell who it is.

However, considering that Adam’s wife Behati Prinsloo just happens to be a beautiful model who’s already appeared in two previous Maroon 5 videos — “Girls Like You” and “Middle Ground” — it’s possible that she’s the mystery singer.

Even though Adam is shown playing the sax in the video, the part on the song was actually played by his father, Fred Levine.

“All Night” is from Maroon 5’s upcoming album Love Is Like, which is due out on Aug. 15.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%