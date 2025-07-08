Maroon 5’s upcoming fall tour will be ‘all killer, no filler,’ says guitarist

Hugh Lippe

Tickets are now on sale for Maroon 5‘s upcoming fall arena tour in support of their new album, Love is Like. After spending the last few years doing a Las Vegas residency and playing stadiums in foreign countries, guitarist James Valentine says the band is looking forward to seeing their fans all over the U.S.

“We weren’t really playing U.S. shows for the last couple of years, so this is going to be great,” he tells ABC Audio. “This is what we’ve been doing for 20 years. We love it. … There’s nothing like that feeling of showing up and connecting with the fans all over the country.”

While James says the band wants to acknowledge the new album, it’s always hard to fit those songs into a set list that’s pretty much nonstop hits.

“Right now, we can play two hours of songs that pretty much everybody knows,” he notes. “And we’re very lucky to have that catalog where, even if you’re not a fan of Maroon 5, you come to a show, you’ll know pretty much every song.”

That’s why, as James explains, “We’re never gonna be the band that’s gonna come out and play our entire new album that nobody’s familiar with … that’s just not been our approach.”

He adds, “New songs that come along, they have a pretty high bar that they need to clear in order to make the set. … When there is a new album, yeah, we usually do grab two or three of the new songs to add to the set, but we wanna do the ones that people are really eager to hear.”

In other words, James says, this tour is going to be “all killer, no filler.”

The tour kicks off Oct. 6 in Phoenix.