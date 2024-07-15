AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Marty Supreme’: Timothée Chalamet will go from playing music superstar Bob Dylan to a ping-pong wizard

todayJuly 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Jose Perez/bauer-griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In a post from the Oscar-winning studio, A24 broke the news it will be releasing Josh Safdie‘s forthcoming movie Marty Supreme, for which ABC Audio has confirmed Timothée Chalamet is in final talks to star and produce. 

The social media post came with a black-and-white photo of a ping-pong ball.

While Variety reports Chalamet will be playing Marty Reisman, a former ping-pong-playing hustler who became a world champion and pop culture star, A24 tells ABC Audio the project “is not a biopic of Marty Reisman,” calling it a “fictionalized original work.”

A24 also confirmed Marty Supreme was written by Safdie and frequent collaborator Ronald Bronstein.

Chalamet recently wrapped work on A Complete Unknown, in which he portrayed a much more famous star: Bob Dylan.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%