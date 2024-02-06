AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Marvel Studios mourns crew member who died on ‘Wonder Man’ set

todayFebruary 6, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Marvel Studios has released a statement about the death of a crew member who passed away from injuries sustained on the set of its small-screen project Wonder Man.

Deadline reports shooting on the Disney+ series hasn’t yet started. The victim was a rigger who fell from the rafters at Radford Studio Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident,” Marvel Studios said in a statement.

Wonder Man will star Aquaman‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the title character aka Simon Williams.

Oscar winner Ben Kingsley reprises as Trevor Slattery, the washed-up actor who pretended to be The Mandarin in Iron Man 3 and its follow-up short All Hail The King, before he reprised in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The latter movie’s director, Destin Daniel Cretton, is developing Wonder Man.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%