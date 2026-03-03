AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Master! Master! Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ turns 40

todayMarch 3, 2026

Background
share close
AD
‘Master of Puppets’ album artwork. (Blackened Recordings)

It may seem like time itself is crawling faster now that Metallica’s Master of Puppets is officially 40 years old.

The metal legends’ third studio effort was first released on March 3, 1986. The album continued to push the boundaries of thrash on its way to becoming one of the most seminal and influential albums in heavy metal music history, as evidenced by its octuple-Platinum RIAA certification and its induction into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry in 2015.

Master of Puppets is centered around its epic 8 1/2-minute title track. Frontman James Hetfield’s meditation of drug addiction is intensified by fiery down-picking and dueling guitar solos.

Today, the song “Master of Puppets” is Metallica’s most-played song live, and its legacy continues to live on in new ways. In 2022, “Master of Puppets” made its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 after its use in the season 4 finale of Stranger Things. Metallica’s also named their upcoming Life Burns Faster residency at the high-tech Sphere venue in Las Vegas after a lyric from “Master of Puppets.”

Along with the title track, Master of Puppets includes the ripping opener, “Battery,” and the instrumental “Orion,” which was written primarily by bassist Cliff Burton. “Orion” would turn out to be something of a swan song for the 24-year-old Burton, who was killed in a bus accident during Metallica’s tour in support of Master of Puppets in September 1986.

Burton was replaced by Jason Newsted, who was then replaced by current Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%