AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Master of Emotes: Metallica announces collaboration with ﻿’Fortnite’

todayJune 12, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Randy Holmes

Metallica is coming to Fortnite in a big way.

The metal legends have announced a collaboration with the popular online video game, including a virtual concert dubbed Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. taking place at various times on June 22 and June 23.

Additionally, Fortnite will feature a number of Metallica-themed gameplay modes starting Thursday, including the Battle Stage, described as a competitive rhythm music game. The ‘Tallica members are also being turned into virtual Legos as part of the Lego Fortnite mode.

For more info, visit Fortnite.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%