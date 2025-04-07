AD
Master of platelets: Metallica announces blood drives for upcoming US tour

todayApril 7, 2025

ABC/Randy Holmes

Forget fuel and fire: blood is that which Metallica desires.

The metal legends have announced a partnership with the American Red Cross to organize blood drives at stops on the upcoming U.S. leg of their M72 tour.

“Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, and the need for blood donations increases during the spring and summer months,” Metallica says. “By participating in these drives, the Metallica Family will help trauma victims, those facing cancer, new mothers, people living with sickle cell disease, and so many more. All blood types are needed, and almost anyone can donate blood!”

Those who participate will receive a limited-edition Metallica T-shirt, while supplies last.

For more info, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Metallica.

Metallica’s U.S. tour launches April 19 in Syracuse, New York.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

