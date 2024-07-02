AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck team up with ‘The Grey’ director Joe Carnahan for crime thriller ‘RIP’

todayJuly 2, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Director Joe Carnahan, who came to fame with the 2002 gritty crime drama Narc, is reteaming with his Smokin’ Aces supporting player Ben Affleck and Ben’s longtime friend and fellow Oscar winner Matt Damon for a crime thriller called RIP.

The film is being released through Damon and Affleck’s profit-sharing production shingle Artists Equity, according to Deadline.

Carnahan, who also directed the acclaimed 2012 thriller The Grey with Liam Neeson, spoofed the trade’s story in his Instagram confirmation of the news, saying, “The original [headline] of this article, before my PR intervened was: ‘HANDSOME OSCAR-WINNING MOVIE STARS TEAM WITH RAPIDLY AGING, DOLL-HAIRED JACK BLACK CLONE,'” referring to his own picture next to more camera-ready shots of Damon and Affleck.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%