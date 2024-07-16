AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Max curates a Summer Movie Watch List

todayJuly 16, 2024

Background
share close
AD
‘Dune’ – Warner Bros. Pictures

With the temperatures high, you may want to beat the heat by hunkering down in the AC and taking in some movies. With that in mind, Max has unveiled its Summer Movie Watch List.

The streamer has curated its library into categories like “Summer Romance,” with offerings from Casablanca to Brokeback Mountain, and “Beach Reads,” with based-on-a-book films including Carrie, the two new Dune films and The Color Purple.

There’s also a “Summer Scaries!” section with the Friday the 13th movies and many others, and a family film category. 

Max also has a Summer Blockbusters List, with dozens of offerings, from Barbie to the Batman movies, and many in between. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%