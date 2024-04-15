AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

May the fourth be with her: Dua Lipa to pull double duty on ‘SNL’

todayApril 15, 2024

Tyrone Lebon

Dua Lipa has ascended to that rare level of pop stardom where she gets to both host and perform on Saturday Night Live.

During the April 13 episode of the show, Dua was announced as the special guest for the May 4 episode. On Instagram, she wrote, “DOUBLE DUTY DUA!!!!!!!!”

Dua’s new album Radical Optimism is out the day before, May 3. So far, she’s released three songs from the project: “Houdini,” “Training Season” and “Illusion.”

Dua has had some acting experience since the last time she appeared on Saturday Night Live back in 2020. She had a cameo in Barbie, and a more substantial part in the comedy spy movie Argylle.

It was fitting that Dua’s appearance on the show was announced April 13, because the episode was hosted by her fellow Barbie actor Ryan Gosling, and featured a guest appearance by Kate McKinnon, who was also in Barbie.

Dua now joins the ranks of pop stars who’ve hosted and performed on SNL, including Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Janet Jackson, Bruno Mars, Elton John, Ariana Grande, Lizzo and Lady Gaga.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

