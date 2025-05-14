AD
Entertainment News

Maya Hawke joins ‘The Hunger Games’ prequel ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ as Wiress

todayMay 14, 2025

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The upcoming Hunger Games film Sunrise on the Reaping has found its next star.

Maya Hawke will play Wiress in the film, Lionsgate announced on Wednesday.

Wiress is a former Hunger Games champion who serves as a mentor for the District 12 tributes. An older version of the character appeared in the second Hunger Games book and film, Catching Fire. She was portrayed by Amanda Plummer in the 2013 movie.

Sunrise on the Reaping is based on the prequel novel by Suzanne Collins, which revisits the world of Panem during the events of the 50th annual Hunger Games and focuses on fan-favorite character Haymitch Abernathy’s journey to eventually win.

Hawke joins a star-studded previously announced cast. Joseph Zada is set to play Haymitch Abernathy while Whitney Peak will be Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace will play Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons will star as Plutarch Heavensbee and Kelvin Harrison Jr. will play Beetee.

Francis Lawrence will direct the upcoming film, which will be released in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

