Entertainment News

Maya Rudolph talks SNL, her role as Kamala Harris

todayAugust 12, 2024

Will Heath/NBC

With every presidential election cycle comes Saturday Night Live’s infamous political impressions. Past cycles have thrown stars like Alec Baldwin into the spotlight as Donald Trump, Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph as his vice president, Kamala Harris. That’s why Rudolph’s name began trending on social media when Biden announced he would drop out of the race and endorsed his VP as presidential nominee.

Fans immediately speculated that Rudolph would return to the role that won her an Emmy last election cycle. In an interview with Variety, Rudolph said she received many encouraging messages upon the announcement, leaving her speechless.

“It was wild!” Rudolph told Variety. “On top of the excitement I felt, I received so many GIFs that had me laughing. … My phone hasn’t stopped blowing up.”

It’s been an exciting time for Rudolph, who was nominated for four Emmy awards in the days leading up to Biden dropping out. She’s been part of several projects this year, including her Apple TV+ show, Loot, and Nick Kroll’s Big Mouth.

And fans can expect more from Rudolph this year. The comedian is expected to return to SNL as Harris for the show’s 50th season, premiering on Sept. 28.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

