Buck Country Music News

“Maybe This Christmas” Michael Buble will talk Carly Pearce into a holiday album

todayDecember 20, 2024

Reprise

First Carly Pearce and Michael Bublé debuted their new holiday tune, “Maybe This Christmas,” on The Voice. Then the Canadian icon wasted no time getting the country star to bring him to the Grand Ole Opry.

And it was all at Michael’s insistence, Carly reveals.

“He loves classic country music. He’s a fan. I feel like a lot of people just come in because they’re very just like, ‘Oh, country’s easy. We can do country. Put a banjo on it and it’s fine,'” Carly asserts as Michael laughs.

“And I take great offense to that,” she continues. “I take great offense to people that don’t understand the importance of our town. This is not one of those people. This is a global icon who absolutely understands what this genre is, what these songs mean. And I think that says so much about who he is as an artist and why he’s one of the greats.”

Michael feels just as strongly about Carly’s musical gifts, urging the 2021 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year to get busy and make a full Christmas album. 

“People are just clamoring for this,” Michael tells ABC Audio. “Like I’ve been with [her] for two days here, and this is like the 11th person that’s asked about a Carly Pearce Christmas album. I believe you need to get your stuff together.”

“I need to do one,” Carly acquiesces. “At least an EP, right?” ﻿

That’s high praise, considering Michael’s sold more than 6 million copies of his Christmas album.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

