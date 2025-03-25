AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Maybe we should call them Baby A: Charles Kelley’s expecting, too

todayMarch 25, 2025

Background
share close
AD
NBCUniversal

There’s a new solo single coming from Lady A‘s Charles Kelley on Friday, but that’s not all: He and his wife, Cassie, are expecting their second child. 

“Biggest surprise of our lives!” she posted on Instagram Tuesday morning. “Baby Kelley coming early fall 2025. Big brother is the MOST excited.”

You can see that indeed seems to be the case in accompanying photos that show 9-year-old Ward in a family hug, touching his mom’s baby bump. 

“I’m bawling over these photos. What a miracle and a blessing!” responded Charles’ bandmate Hillary Scott, who’s also expecting a baby.

Last July the other member of Lady A, Dave Haywood, became a father for the third time, as well.

As Charles waits for the new addition to his family, he’s focusing on his solo career. His new single, “Can’t Lose You,” drops on Friday, along with a cover of “Here with Me” by The Killers.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%