Buck Country Music News

‘McArthur’ brings HARDY, Tim McGraw, Eric Church & Morgan Wallen together

todayJanuary 30, 2026

HARDY (Todd Owyoung/NBC)

HARDY‘s corralled a group full of superstars on his surprise new track, “McArthur.” 

Tim McGraw, Eric Church and Morgan Wallen join him on the new tune.

“’McArthur’ is a very special one,” HARDY says. “It came together pretty fast. I know I wrote the song, but I also feel like how did I end up on this song? It’s a lineup of absolute legends.”

“My bloodline they bled on this ground/ Soon we all find that’s where we’re all bound/ And Father Time, don’t leave anyone out/ When you pass on, what you gonna pass down,” the four sing in the meditation on history and the passage of time. 

This is HARDY’s first new music since his COUNTRY! COUNTRY! album came out in September, featuring his #1 “Favorite Country Song.”

He launches the THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR! Feb. 5 in Oshawa, Ontario.  

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

