AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Mckenna Grace, Fred Armisen & more join cast of Green Day-inspired ‘New Years Rev’ movie

todayFebruary 20, 2025

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Paula Lobo

Actors including Mckenna Grace, Fred Armisen, Bobby Lee and Sean Gunn have joined the cast for the upcoming Green Day-inspired movie, New Years Rev.

The film follows a trio of friends who mistakenly believe that their band got a gig opening for Green Day. It’s based on the “American Idiot” outfit’s early van-touring days.

The previously announced cast members include Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman and Ryan Foust as the young rockers, and Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey of The Office.

You can also be part of the movie if you’re picked to be a ﻿New Years Rev﻿ extra. As previously reported, a casting agency put out a notice calling for “punks, rockers, goths, alternative, or emo young adults” to film scenes in Oklahoma.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%