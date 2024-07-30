McKenna Whitman, 14, becomes youngest female to play pro soccer in US

AD

(NEW YORK) — A 14-year-old has become the youngest female to play professional soccer in the United States.

McKenna “Mak” Whitham set the record in her debut Sunday — one day after her 14th birthday — with the National Women’s Soccer League’s NJ/NY Gotham FC, the NWSL confirmed to ABC News’ Good Morning America.

The NWSL posted on the social platform X about Whitham after her appearance in Gotham FC’s 1-0 win against the Washington Spirit.

“Professional debut ✅ 14-year-old Mak Whitham goes into the history books!” the league wrote.

In a statement to GMA, an NWSL spokesperson welcomed Whitham to the league.

“We welcome Mak to the NWSL and look forward to watching her develop as she begins her professional career. Mak’s signing aligns with our existing Under-18 Entry Mechanism, which has been expanded to include additional provisions around pediatric medical evaluations, facilities and safety assessments, and commitments from clubs signing U-18 players to establish long-term development plans for both the player and the individual,” the statement began. “We will continue evaluating our standards to ensure we are taking a thoughtful and comprehensive approach to all player development and wellbeing, particularly that of the young athletes entering our league.”

The NWSL only lifted its minimum age of 18 years old in 2022 following a lawsuit by then-15-year-old player Olivia Moultrie.

“Signing her first professional contract, just celebrated her 14th birthday, and making her @NWSL debut in the same week?! We’re so happy to have you, Mak Whitham!! 🖤” Gotham FC added in another post on X.

Gotham FC celebrated Whitham’s debut in a statement to GMA as well.

“We are incredibly excited for Mak to make her debut last night. This is a great step in her journey as a professional athlete, and she has worked hard to get to this point,” Gotham FC General Manager and Head of Soccer Operations Yael Averbuch West said.

Whitham, a native of California, is a national team replacement while NWSL players are competing for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Whitham signed a four-year deal, which begins Jan. 1, 2025, and is guaranteed until 2028, according to a July 26 release from Gotham FC.

A forward, Whitham became the youngest to sign a contract with the NWSL when she was 13 and is, so far, the youngest athlete in any sport to sign an NIL, or name, image and likeness, deal with Nike.

“My goal is to be a top player in the NWSL, and I know that Gotham will help me become that player,” Whitham told ESPN after signing with Gotham.

Whitman broke the record just weeks after Cavan Sullivan made his debut in MLS with the Philadelphia Union at 14 years and 293 days old, then a record for the youngest pro player in the U.S.