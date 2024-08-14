Meditation mixes of John Lennon’s “Mind Games” to get digital and vinyl release

Capitol/Ume

Earlier this year, nine reimagined Meditation Mixes of John Lennon’s classic track “Mind Games” were featured on the Lumenate app, and now folks who don’t use the app will finally get to experience them.

Mind Games – The Meditation Mixes, produced by Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon, will be available digitally and as a limited-edition three-LP crystal clear vinyl set on Oct. 11, just two days after what would have been John’s 84th birthday (it will also be Sean’s 49th). In addition to the nine Meditation Mixes, the vinyl will include nine 1.8-second mantras that will play in infinite loops.

“You might say meditation is the ultimate mind game. These very abstract interpretations will hopefully assist you in exploring your ‘Innerverse,’” Sean shares. “This part of the Mind Games project evolved spontaneously and feels like it is sprinkled with just the right amount of good vibes and fairy dust. (Effects may vary).”

The Meditation Mixes follows July’s release of Mind Games – Ultimate Collection, which featured six different listening experiences, as well as unreleased outtakes, stripped down mixes, instrumentals, demos, rehearsals and even what’s described as “studio chatter.”

Mind Games – The Meditation Mixes is available for preorder now.