AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Meet Hudson Westbrook’s mom and girlfriend in new ‘Texas Forever’ video

todayAugust 6, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Hudson Westbrook (Warner Music Nashville / River House Artists)

Newcomer Hudson Westbrook managed to score a top-10 debut on the Billboard Country Albums chart with his first effort, Texas Forever. He also made it to #59 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

You can get to know the Lone Star State native better in his new video for the title track, shot in and around his hometown of Stephenville, Texas. The clip traces the last 16 months of Hudson’s life, from working in a feed store last April to launching his country music career on the national stage.

Along the way, you get to meet his mother, Heidi Westbrook, his band and his girlfriend, Stormie Goldsmith.

Meanwhile, the song that’s propelled much of Hudson’s success, “House Again,” just broke into country’s top 20.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%