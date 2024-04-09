AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Meet Lee Brice’s new “Drinkin’ Buddies”: Nate Smith + Hailey Whitters

todayApril 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Curb Records

It’s time to get rowdy with Lee Brice and his new drinkin’ buddies, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters.

Lee has announced he’s teamed with Nate and Hailey for his new song, “Drinkin’ Buddies,” arriving April 26.

According to a press release, the track is a “celebratory toast to the folks who help take the sting out of a bad day and make the good ones even better.”

“Drinkin’ Buddies” is available for presave now.

While you wait, you can check out a snippet of the upcoming track on Lee’s Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%