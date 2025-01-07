AD
Entertainment News

Meet the 25 women competing for Grant Ellis’ heart on ‘The Bachelor’

todayJanuary 7, 2025

The women who will compete for Grant Ellis‘ heart on season 29 of The Bachelor have been revealed.

ABC announced the 25 contestants hoping to receive a rose from Ellis, a 31-year-old day trader and self-proclaimed mama’s boy from Houston, Texas, on Monday.

Among the women are a boxing trainer, a luxury travel host, a venture capitalist and a wedding planner.

Ellis, a former pro basketball player, was named the newest Bachelor lead following his elimination on Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette.

“I’m looking for love. I want a wife. I’m searching for that happiness,” Ellis said in a promo released in December. “To get what you want out of life, you have to take a chance. Love is a choice. Love is hard. But ultimately, the hardest things have the biggest reward.”

Scroll down to meet the 25 women Ellis will meet on his journey to find love:

Alexe, 27, a pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada
Alli Jo, 30, a boxing trainer from Manalapan, New Jersey
Allyshia, 29, an interior designer from Tampa, Florida
Bailey, 27, a social media manager from Atlanta, Georgia
Beverly, 30, an insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, New York
Carolina, 28, a public relations producer from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
Chloie, 27, a model from New York, New York
Christina, 26, a marketing director from Fargo, North Dakota
Dina, 31, an attorney from Chicago, Illinois
Ella, 25, a luxury travel host from Los Angeles, California
J’Nae, 28, an account coordinator from Colorado Springs, Colorado
Juliana, 28, a client service associate from Newton, Massachusetts
Kelsey, 26, an interior designer from Brooklyn, New York
Kyleigh, 26, a retail manager from Wilmington, North Carolina
Litia, 31, a venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah
Natalie, 25, a Ph.D. student from Louisville, Kentucky
Neicey, 32, a pediatrician from Blythewood, South Carolina
Parisa, 29, a pediatric behavior analyst from Birmingham, Michigan
Radhika, 28, an attorney from New York, New York
Rebekah, 31, an ICU nurse from Dallas, Texas
Rose, 27, a registered nurse from Chicago, Illinois
Sarafiena, 29, an associate media director from New York, New York
Savannah, 27, a wedding planner from Charlottesville, Virginia
Vicky, 28, a nightclub server from Las Vegas, Nevada
Zoe, 27, a tech engineer and model from New York, New York

Ellis’ season of The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 27, on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

