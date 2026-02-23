Meet the men competing for Taylor Frankie Paul’s heart on ‘The Bachelorette’

AD

Taylor Frankie Paul has opened the book of more men.

ABC has announced the 22 contestants who will compete for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star’s heart on season 22 of The Bachelorette.

Among the men competing are a cowboy, an ocean lifeguard, a former pro baseball player and a physical therapist.

“I’m not a by the book kind of girl, but I’m ready to start my next more-men chapter,” Paul said in a promo for the upcoming season released on Sunday. “This journey is a page turner.”

The Bachelorette premieres March 22 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

A special preview of the upcoming season, called The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose, will debut on ABC and Hulu immediately after the Oscars live telecast on March 15.

Here’s a look at the 22 men Paul will meet on her journey to find love:

Aaron, 32, a product manager from Vineyard, Utah

Brad, 29, a cowboy/entrepreneur from Newport Beach, California

Brandon, 28, a loan officer from Spearfish, South Dakota

Casey, 30, a mechanical engineer from Nashville, Tennessee

Christopher, 35, a business owner from Vacaville, California

Clayton, 36, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee

Conrad, 32, a startup founder from Santa Monica, California

Doug, 28, an ocean lifeguard from San Diego, California

Johnnie, 30, a former pro baseball player from Massapequa, New York

Josh, 28, a sales manager from Provo, Utah

Kevin, 32, a physical therapist from Miami, Florida

Lew, 32, an insurance tech founder from Salt Lake City, Utah

Malik, 30, a tech executive from Brooklyn, New York

Marcus, 28, a creative director from Elmont, New York

Matt, 43, a real estate broker from Carmel, Indiana

Michael Baba, 36, a chiropractic healer from San Diego, California

Mike T., 36, a brand protection manager from Lavallette, New Jersey

Richard, 35, a photographer from Charleston, South Carolina

Rod, 35, an entrepreneur from Austin, Texas

Ronn, 28, an account executive from San Francisco, California

Shane, 28, a private wealth planner from Atlanta, Georgia

Trenten, 35, a pro athlete from San Juan Capistrano, California

Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and Hulu.