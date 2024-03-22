AD
National News

Mega Millions jackpot prize surges to $977 million

todayMarch 22, 2024

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Mega Million’s jackpot has surged to $977 million after no winners were selected in Tuesday night’s drawing. The next drawing is Friday night at 11 p.m.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were: 24, 46, 49, 62 and 66 and gold Mega Ball 7.

There have been 29 consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner. The last jackpot was won on Dec. 8.

The jackpot prize has a cash value of $467 million which can be offered as a one-time lump sum payment or an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 for one play.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot prize ever won was $1.6 billion prize won on Aug. 8, 2023.

