AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Mega Millions jackpot surges to $1.12 billion ahead of Tuesday night drawing

todayMarch 26, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Mega Million’s jackpot swelled to $1.12 billion after no winners were selected in last week’s drawing. The next drawing is Tuesday night at 11 p.m. ET.

This is the sixth time the Mega Millions jackpot prize has surpassed $1 billion. If won Tuesday night, this would be the fifth largest prize in the history of the game.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were: 3, 8, 31, 35 and 44, plus the gold Mega Ball 16.

There have been 30 consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner. The last jackpot was won on Dec. 8.

The jackpot prize has a cash value of $537.5 million which can be offered as a one-time lump sum payment or an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 for one play.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot prize ever won was a $1.6 billion prize won on Aug. 8, 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%