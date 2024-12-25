Mega Millions jackpot surges to $1.15 billion after no Christmas Eve winner

Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Mega Millions jackpot surged to $1.15 billion on Wednesday after no ticket matched the numbers drawn on Tuesday, the lottery said.

The next drawing will take place on Friday at 11 p.m. ET, with the cash value of the jackpot estimated to be $516.1 million.

The numbers drawn on Christmas Eve were 11, 14, 38, 45, 46 and gold Mega Ball 3.

The estimated jackpot would make it the seventh-largest in the game’s history and its seventh billion-dollar prize.

It would also be the largest ever won in December, if a ticket matches all six numbers drawn.

The last time the jackpot was won was at $810 million in Texas on Sept. 10. No one has won the grand prize in the last 29 drawings, as the jackpot has ballooned.

The Mega Millions jackpot has only been won on Christmas Eve once before, according to the game. A $68 million jackpot was won in New York on Dec. 24, 2002, though it was never claimed.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 for one play.