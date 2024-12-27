AD
National News

Mega Millions jackpot surges to $1.15 billion ahead of Friday night’s drawing

todayDecember 27, 2024

Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to $1.15 billion — and a winner could take home the fifth largest prize in Mega Millions history.

The next drawing will take place on Friday at 11 p.m. ET, with the cash value of the jackpot estimated to be $516.1 million.

No one has won the grand prize in the last 30 drawings, as the jackpot has ballooned. The last time the jackpot was won was at $810 million in Texas on Sept. 10.

No ticket matched the numbers drawn on Christmas Eve; the numbers drawn were 11, 14, 38, 45, 46 and gold Mega Ball 3.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 for one play.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

