Buck Country Music News

Megan Moroney adds Chase Matthew, Vincent Mason, Charlie Worsham + more as tour openers

todayFebruary 11, 2025

Disney/Larry McCormack

Megan Moroney has announced the openers for her Am I Okay? Tour.

Joining her on select dates are Chase Matthew, Vincent Mason, Charlie Worsham, Danielle Bradbery, Mackenzie Carpenter, Kasey Tyndall, Emily Ann Roberts, Maggie Antone and genre-bending singer/songwriter Patrick Droney.

The news arrived via an Instagram carousel posted by @moroneyhq, a page run by Megan’s team. 

“FREAKING OUTTTTTTTTT,” Megan commented on the post.

Megan’s Am I Okay? Tour kicks off March 20 in Montreal, Quebec, and wraps Sept. 13 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tickets are available now at meganmoroney.com.

“Am I Okay?” is also the title of Megan’s latest album and single, which is now in the top 15 of the country charts.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

