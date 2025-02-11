Megan Moroney adds Chase Matthew, Vincent Mason, Charlie Worsham + more as tour openers

Megan Moroney has announced the openers for her Am I Okay? Tour.

Joining her on select dates are Chase Matthew, Vincent Mason, Charlie Worsham, Danielle Bradbery, Mackenzie Carpenter, Kasey Tyndall, Emily Ann Roberts, Maggie Antone and genre-bending singer/songwriter Patrick Droney.

The news arrived via an Instagram carousel posted by @moroneyhq, a page run by Megan’s team.

“FREAKING OUTTTTTTTTT,” Megan commented on the post.

Megan’s Am I Okay? Tour kicks off March 20 in Montreal, Quebec, and wraps Sept. 13 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tickets are available now at meganmoroney.com.