Buck Country Music News

Megan Moroney drops surprise album ‘Am I Okay? Tour (Live)’

todayOctober 9, 2025

Megan Moroney, ‘Am I Okay? Tour (Live)’ album (Mason Goodson/CeCe Dawson/Sony/Columbia)

Megan Moroney is documenting her current Am I Okay? tour with a nice souvenir for fans: a live album.

In honor of her 28th birthday Thursday, Megan surprise released Am I Okay? Tour (Live), a 24-track album from the sold out tour. It includes in-concert renditions of “I’m Not Pretty,” “6 Months Later,” “Tennessee Orange” and “Am I Okay?” as well as “No Caller ID,” “28th of June,” “Indifferent” and all three bonus tracks from the deluxe version of the album: “Break It Right Back,” “Bless Your Heart” and “I’ll Be Fine.”

On Instagram, Megan wrote, “I’ve decided the only way I can possibly come to terms with this chapter ending is knowing that we’ll have the entire show to listen back to whenever we want… and we get to relive these memories forever. This tour is permanently burned into my brain & has given me some of the happiest times of my life.”

“To all my emo cowgirls/cowboys, my rockstar band & my incredible touring crew… thank you for bringing your heart into this show with me night after night,” she added. “THREE more shows left… THREE more nights of checking our pulses… y’all better be ready to bring it dallas!!!!!!!!!”

Megan is also the guest on the new episode of the hit podcast Therapuss with Jake Shane, which will be released Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

The Am I Okay? tour will wrap up Oct. 12 in Dallas. After a festival show Oct. 18 in Tampa, Megan is heading Down Under for a handful of shows in Australia.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

