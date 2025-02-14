AD
Buck Country Music News

Megan Moroney + Lane Boots dropping limited-edition boot

todayFebruary 14, 2025

Disney/Larry McCormack

Megan Moroney has teamed with Lane Boots for her limited-edition Smokehouse boot.

“@lane.official let me put my own touch on the smokeshow boots i always wear on stage!!!” Megan announced on Instagram. “between the blue bottoms, the heart heel pin & a couple custom charms, i think they’d be perfecttttt for the am i okay? tour – just sayin.”

Priced at $451, the Smokehouse boot features matte white leather, scalloped edges, a heart-shaped pin, a base with Megan’s signature blue color and more.

Preorder opens Saturday at 10 a.m. CT at laneboots.com/collections/lane-x-megan-moroney.

Meanwhile, on the music front Megan’s “Am I Okay?” is in the top 15 and climbing up the country charts.

Her tour of the same title kicks off March 20 in Montreal, Quebec. For tickets, visit meganmoroney.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

