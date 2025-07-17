AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Megan Moroney mans the Karma Now! Hotline in ‘6 Months Later’ video

todayJuly 17, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Connie Chornuk

Megan Moroney‘s dishing out revenge in the slapstick new video for “6 Months Later.”

Megan plays multiple roles in the fun clip, including a glamorous fitness instructor on TV, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in her bedroom and an operator at the Karma Now! Hotline. 

Thanks to that service, the hunky ex-boyfriend gets what’s coming to him, including a cold shower, some bad milk and meat, and a face-plant in a pile of garbage. 

A bell rings and a hot pink alarm flashes at the hotline when “what doesn’t kill you calls you six months later,” just like the song says.   

You can check out the “6 Months Later” video now, which Megan co-directed. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%