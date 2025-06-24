AD
Buck Country Music News

Megan Moroney marks a moment in time on Thursday’s CMA Fest special

todayJune 24, 2025

CMA/Acacia Evans

If you’ve been watching the annual CMA Fest special the past few years on ABC, you’ve probably been able to chart the trajectory of Megan Moroney‘s career. 

“I got to play the platform stage two years ago,” Megan said during CMA Fest in early June. “And then I was on the main stage last year, and so [I’m] happy to be back.”

Megan’s performance this year is a bit historic, capturing a very specific moment in time.

“I’m really excited to play ‘Am’ I Okay?’ because at midnight it’s officially a #1 at country radio,” she said ahead of the performance. “So that’ll be like the last time we play it before it’s a #1. So it’s very exciting.”

You can also expect another memorable look from Megan, who promises “a lot of sparkles.” 

Cody Johnson and Ashley McBryde host the three-hour CMA Fest special Thursday starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

