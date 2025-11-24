Megan Moroney on her ‘sassy’ new album, pop pals and Taylor Swift: ‘I’d like to thank her’

Megan Moroney attends the 59th Annual CMA Awards, Nov. 19, Nashville, Tennessee (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)

Megan Moroney‘s new album, Cloud 9, is coming Feb. 20, and while she loves it, she’ll be OK if you don’t.

Speaking to People StyleWatch, Megan says, “This is my best foot forward for where I’m at, and if you don’t like it, then you just don’t like my music, and that’s okay, because I really love it and I’m the one that’s got to get up there and sing it every night.”

Megan calls Cloud 9 her “favorite child” among her albums, joking, “I think I would ditch the first two for this one.” She describes the music as “sassy” with some sarcasm thrown in. Megan also shares that it will include a song she’s been teasing for a few years: “Wedding Dress.”

She explains, “Had [the fans] not been constantly bugging me about it, it probably wouldn’t have made the record, just because I’m so past that feeling.”

While we don’t know yet if there are any featured artists on Cloud 9, Meghan tells People that she’s “going on vacation” with pop star Tate McRae and would love to release a song with her.

“[W]ho knows? Maybe we’ll get some margaritas and want to write something,” she says of Tate, who joined Morgan Wallen for his #1 hit “What I Want.” Plus, Megan says she’s been trying to figure out the perfect song to record with Ed Sheeran, who she’s performed with several times.

But Taylor Swift‘s the pop star she really wants to meet. “I find it so inspiring that she can put out 12 different albums, and they all sound different,” says Megan. “The way that she’s handled all the business side of things is something that I’ve learned from, so I’d like to thank her — and maybe get some drinks or something.”