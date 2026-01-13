AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Megan Moroney raises some questions with ‘Wish I Didn’t’

todayJanuary 13, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Megan Moroney (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

If you’re one of the folks who’s trying to unravel exactly what’s going on in Megan Moroney‘s dating life, you’re gonna wanna hear the track she’s dropping on Friday.  

“Wish I Didn’t” is the latest preview of her Cloud 9 album and seems likely to inspire some speculation as to who it’s about. 

“You’ve got a hell of a reputation/ So here I am patiently waiting/ For that other shoe — or should I say boot — to drop,” she lip-synchs in a long social media clip. “I’ve heard all of the horror stories/ Your graveyard of girls before me/ If you play dirty — how do I say this?/ Hell hath no fury.”

“You show up & you’ve got all the right things to say/ It’s all sunshine & blue skies, but I can also make it rain. Don’t make me wish I didn’t get dressed up,” the chorus begins, just as the preview ends. 

“Wish I Didn’t” is the 13th track on Cloud 9, which is set to arrive Feb. 20, and includes her two current hits, “6 Months Later” and “Beautiful Things.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%