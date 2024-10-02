AD
Buck Country Music News

Megan Moroney’s adding new songs to deluxe ‘Am I Okay?’

todayOctober 2, 2024

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Megan Moroney is giving her sophomore album, Am I Okay?, the deluxe treatment. 

Titled Am I Okay? (I Am Fine), the now-17-track project will feature three new songs: “Break It Right Back,” “Bless Your Heart” and “I’ll Be Fine.”

“Yall have shown this album so much love – THANK YOU & I can’t wait for yall to hear these new ones,” Megan shared in a note on Instagram while revealing the new tracks.

The standard Am I Okay? arrived in July and features its title track and lead single, which is making its way up the country charts.

Megan’s headlining Am I Okay? Tour kicks off March 20 in Montreal,Quebec; tickets are available now on Megan’s website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

