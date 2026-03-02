AD
Buck Country Music News

Megan Moroney’s ‘Cloud 9’ floats in at #1 on the all-genre ‘Billboard’ 200

todayMarch 2, 2026

Megan Moroney’s ‘Cloud 9’ (Sony)

Megan Moroney has scored her first #1 album on the all-genre Billboard 200, as Cloud 9 debuts at the top of the chart.

The third studio offering from the “Beautiful Things” hitmaker sold 147,000 equivalent album units in its first week out, the biggest week for a country album by a woman in close to two years. It’s also the first #1 country album by a woman since Beyoncé topped the chart with Cowboy Carter in April 2024.

Cloud 9 is also #1 on the Top Album Sales tally and #2 on the Top Streaming Albums chart. The availability of five vinyl variants, three CD versions and four deluxe boxed sets contributed to the record’s sales.

Megan’s most recent studio album, Am I Okay?, made it to #9 in 2024, while her debut, Lucky, peaked at #38 in 2023. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

