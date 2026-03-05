Megan Moroney’s ‘Medicine,’ ‘Vanity Fair’ feature and ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ debut

Jimmy Fallon & Megan Moroney (Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Megan Moroney administered some “Medicine” during her Wednesday performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

That’s the song from her third studio album that she chose to sing for her second appearance on the TV staple. Cloud 9 had an impressive debut, emerging at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

Megan also decked out the stage as what she called the “Cloud 9 Pharmacy.” You can check out both the song and the set decorations on YouTube.

Megan will continue promoting the album with her debut appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show March 11. She’s also the subject of a new Vanity Fair article titled “Megan Moroney Is an ‘Emo Cowgirl’ With Big Ambition.”