AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Megan Moroney’s ‘Medicine,’ ‘Vanity Fair’ feature and ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ debut

todayMarch 5, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Jimmy Fallon & Megan Moroney (Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Megan Moroney administered some “Medicine” during her Wednesday performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

That’s the song from her third studio album that she chose to sing for her second appearance on the TV staple. Cloud 9 had an impressive debut, emerging at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

Megan also decked out the stage as what she called the “Cloud 9 Pharmacy.” You can check out both the song and the set decorations on YouTube

Megan will continue promoting the album with her debut appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show March 11. She’s also the subject of a new Vanity Fair article titled “Megan Moroney Is an ‘Emo Cowgirl’ With Big Ambition.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%