Buck Country Music News

Megan Moroney’s not just ‘Okay’, she’s ‘Fine’

todayOctober 4, 2024

Cece Dawson / Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records

Don’t worry about Megan Moroney, she’s doing just Fine.

That, of course, is what Megan’s chronicled in her newly released deluxe album, Am I Okay? (I Am Fine).

Expanded to 17 tracks, the collection features its lead single and title track, as well as three brand new songs: “Break It Right Back,” “Bless Your Heart” and “I’ll Be Fine.”

Am I Okay? (I Am Fine) is out now on digital platforms and wherever you get music.

For tickets to Megan’s upcoming 2025 Am I Okay? Tour, go to her website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

