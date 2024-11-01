AD
Buck Country Music News

Megan Moroney’s ready to sleigh this holiday season ‘…duh’

todayNovember 1, 2024

Cece Dawson + Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records

Megan Moroney has dropped her first-ever holiday project, titled Blue Christmas …duh.

The three-track set contains two brand-new originals — which Megan co-wrote — and an equal parts twangy and moody cover of Elvis Presley‘s “Blue Christmas.”

“sleigh i guess,” Megan captions an Instagram carousel with photos capturing her release-day and festive mood.

Blue Christmas …duh is out on digital platforms now.

Here’s the Blue Christmas …duh track list:
“All I Want for Christmas is a Cowboy”
“Christmas Morning”
“Blue Christmas”

