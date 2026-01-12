Megan Patrick delivers a ‘happy ending’ with Golden Child (The Final Chapter)

Meghan Patrick’s ‘Golden Child (The Final Chapter)’ (Riser House Records)

Meghan Patrick‘s written The Final Chapter of her Golden Child album.

The deluxe edition of her October 2024 record adds six new songs to the project that features the top-25 title track.

“The Final Chapter is the story of how Golden Child got a happy ending,” Meghan says. “It’s a collection of songs about the continuation of healing that started with ‘Blood From A Stone,’ and also points towards where she’s headed in the future.”

“It’s a love letter to my fans, who have kept me going when it felt like no one was listening, and who showed up in the front row screaming every word,” she adds. “It’s a reminder to myself that God’s timing sometimes feels like it takes too long, but it’s always better than anything I imagined, and only I can truly define what ‘success’ means to me.”

“Golden Child” is Meghan’s biggest hit so far in the States and already made it to the top 10 in her native Canada.

She’ll kick off her Golden Child Tour Feb. 19 in Plain City, Ohio, before playing the prestigious New Faces show at Country Radio Seminar in Nashville in March.