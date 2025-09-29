AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Megan Patrick issues a warning with ‘Jessica, Jezebel’

todaySeptember 29, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Megan Patrick’s ‘Golden Child’ (Riser House)

Much like Dolly Parton did with “Jolene,” Meghan Patrick is squaring off with the other woman in her new track.

‘Jessica, Jezebel’ is about the kind of woman who isn’t just a homewrecker, but who makes a hobby out of pursuing other women’s husbands,” Megan says. “It’s meant to be an empowering song for any woman who has encountered a ‘Jessica’ and felt the pain and betrayal caused by, first and foremost, their husband, but also the woman who pursued him, knowing the pain she was causing another woman.”

Meghan co-wrote the song, her first new music since 2024’s Golden Child. The title track is the Canadian singer’s biggest hit so far in the U.S., currently continuing its climb in country’s top 30.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%