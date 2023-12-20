AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Meghan Markle cameos in coffee brand’s Instagram update

todayDecember 20, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

For those who miss seeing Meghan Markle on camera in Suits, the so-called runaway royal plays multiple members of a hard-working coffee company team in a new Instagram video.

Markle appears in a post from Clevr, a California-based instant latte company in which she’s invested.

As Clevr co-founder Hannah Mendoza gives followers a tour of her facility — and the team that has been toiling away on holiday orders — the Duchess of Sussex pops up as a packing line worker, a “slightly nerdy” IT worker and a member of the ops team, called “the glue” that holds the company together.

On the latter “job,” Markle is pretending to be busy on the phone, but accidentally cracks up as she passes the camera.

Captioning the video, Mendoza noted, “Damn, you’re keeping us BUSY right now! Had to call in some reinforcements.” She added, “[S]o grateful for the immense love and support this year—thanks for helping us keep the latte-loving dream alive, and thriving!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%