Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara celebrate sixth wedding anniversary: ‘We’ve only just begun’

Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday, which was also Meghan’s 31st birthday. She commemorated the events with a sweet Instagram post.

“8 years of love, 6 years of magic, 4 years of making perfect, beautiful babies,” Meghan captioned a carousel of photos and video. “This life we’ve built together is truly unbelievable. And we’ve only just begun. You were made for me and I know it when I look at our boys Riley and Barry.”

“You make me laugh harder than I’ve ever laughed. You take care of me. You give me all of your love and energy and light,” she continued. “You are so special and rare in this world and I can’t believe I GET TO LIVE LIFE WITH YOU AS MY SOULMATE/PARTNER/BESTIE. IT IS AN ABSOLUTE HONOR AND A PRIVILEGE LIVING LIFE WITH MY HAND IN YOURS.”

“I love you @darylsabara too much it’s aggressive,” she concluded. “Happy 6 year anniversary my love.”

In the post, there was also a “Happy Birthday” video for Meghan along with footage of the couple having fun in a “rage room,” where you can smash and destroy things to your heart’s content. Also included was footage of Daryl crying as he read an article about Meghan. “You’ve worked so hard for this,” he sobbed.