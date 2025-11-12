Meghan Trainor announces new album, ‘Toy With Me,’ Get In Girl Tour for 2026

Meghan Trainor, ‘Toy With Me’ (Epic Records)

Meghan Trainor will be booked and busy in 2026.

The “Made You Look” singer has announced a brand-new album called Toy With Me, due out April 24. She’s also released the first track from the record, “Still Don’t Care,” which she’s been teasing on her socials. She says in a statement the song “really sets the tone for this whole Toy With Me era — it’s bold, fun, a little cheeky, and full of confidence.”

Meghan adds, “This song came from a place of growth for me; I’m learning to care less about perfection and more about what actually makes me happy. I’m learning to shake off negativity, choosing joy, and living life my way — because at this point in my life and career, I’m ready to be done worrying about pleasing everyone.”

As for the album, Meghan says, “Toy With Me feels like the most honest and fearless I’ve ever been — it’s all about self-confidence, freedom, and learning how to meet people where they are at. I wanted to kick off this new chapter with a song that makes people feel unstoppable.”

Megan will support the album with the Get In Girl Tour, launching June 12 in Clarkston, Mississippi, with Icona Pop as the opening act. An Amex presale starts Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local time; you can sign up for it now. An artist presale starts Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. local time, and you have to sign up for that via Ticketmaster by Nov. 16. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. local time at MeghanTrainor.com.

A portion of the proceeds from the tour will be donated to The Trevor Project, which offers suicide prevention and crisis intervention services for LGBTQ+ youth.