Meghan Trainor releasing 10th anniversary edition of her debut

Legacy/Epic

It’s hard to believe that it’s been more than 10 years since Meghan Trainor released her debut album, Title, but she’s celebrating that milestone with a special rerelease.

On March 28 she’ll put out a 10th anniversary edition of the record, which originally arrived Jan. 9, 2015. Looking back on the last decade, Meghan, the mother of two boys, tells People, “Where I am right now is far beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of. I always wanted a family. Check. Now I need some daughters.”

“I never thought I could be a pop star because I didn’t believe in myself,” she continues. “Now, 19-year-old Meghan putting out ‘All About that Bass’ is stoked; she’s so proud, like, ‘I didn’t know you could do that.’ It took 10 years to become brave, but I’m finally thriving.”

And the reason she’s thriving is because, according to her, “I had a whole reboot, and it’s because my kids made me want to be the best version of me.”

Meghan says that when her second album didn’t do as well as Title, she initially felt like she was a failure, but all that changed when she became a mother.

“Priorities shifted. It’s like, ‘What charts? My kids love this,'” she tells People.

In addition to motherhood, TikTok helped reboot Meghan’s career, leading to her hits “Made You Look” and “Criminals.” She put out a new album in 2024 and did her first tour in seven years.

“I got a lot of comments like, ‘I didn’t know you were still doing it.’ I’ve been here, but thank you for joining!” she says. As she notes to People, “I’m not peaking. I’ve just begun.”