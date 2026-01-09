AD
Meghan Trainor seemingly comments on Ashley Tisdale mom group drama

todayJanuary 9, 2026

Meghan Trainor appears on ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ on ABC (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Meghan Trainor doesn’t care about all that mom group drama.

The singer has gotten caught up in the viral article Ashley Tisdale wrote for The Cut about how she had to leave her “toxic” mom friend group after experiencing what she described as “mean-girl behavior.” Based on past social media posts, fans believe said group included Meghan, Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff.

In a TikTok posted Thursday, Meghan shared a video of herself typing on a computer keyboard and looking concerned, with the overlay text, “Me finding out about the apparent mom group drama.” She captioned it with #stilldontcare, a reference to the title of her current single, which also soundtracked the post.

Meghan is the latest to respond to the story; Hilary’s husband, musician Matthew Koma, previously posted an Instagram Story in which he seemingly called Ashley “the most self obsessed tone deaf person on earth.” Mandy posted an Instagram Story Wednesday praising Matthew as “talented and generous.”

For what it’s worth, Ashley’s rep told TMZ that her article wasn’t about Hilary, Meghan or Mandy.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

