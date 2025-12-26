AD
Mike FM Music News

Meghan Trainor’s kids make their recording debuts on her new album

todayDecember 26, 2025

Meghan Trainor, ‘Toy With Me’ (Epic Records)

Meghan Trainor‘s new album Toy With Me is coming out in April, and it features a collaboration with two very special guests.

The “Still Don’t Care” singer told Extra, “My two baby boys are at the end of a song called ‘Little One’ that I have. It’s like a little lullaby to them of, like, ‘Don’t ever grow up. Don’t do it.’ And at the end, they go, ‘I love you, Mama.’”

Meghan’s “two baby boys” are sons Riley Sabara, 4, and Barry Sabara, 2. When Meghan celebrated her 32nd birthday and seventh wedding anniversary with husband Daryl Sabara on Dec. 22, she posted photos of herself with him and their son and wrote, “At 32 I was in disbelief how incredible my life is … best gift ever is 7 years of marriage, 2 beautiful babies, and 9 years of loving my best friend.”

“I’ll be 70 years old on stage showing you off. Love you always and forever @darylsabara.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

