AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock star in ‘Sirens’ trailer

todayApril 25, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Macall Polay/Netflix

Meghann Fahy is Milly Alcock‘s older sister in the trailer for the new limited series Sirens.

Netflix released the trailer for the show on Friday. It shows off the mysterious seaside estate known as the Cliff House, as well as the star-studded cast of characters who live and work there.

Julianne Moore plays Michaela Kell, a housewife married to billionaire Peter Kell, played by Kevin Bacon. Alcock stars as Mrs. Kell’s assistant, Simone DeWitt, who is loyal to her boss to a fault. When Simone’s older sister Devon, played by Fahy, pays a visit to the manor, she is creeped out by the relationship her sister has with her boss.

“My sister seems to really worship your wife,” Fahy’s Devon says to Bacon’s Peter in the trailer, who says she “has that effect on people.”

“Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention. But she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be,” according to the series’ official synopsis. “Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class.”

Glenn Howerton, Felix Solis and Bill Camp also star in the upcoming limited series.

Sirens arrives May 22 on Netflix.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%